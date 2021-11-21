Alessandro Del Piero on Man Uniteds next manager, Juventus season so far & Italys World Cup hopes

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Alessandro Del Piero shares his thoughts about Manchester United’s decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & the likelihood of his former teammate Zinedine Zidane taking charge at Old Trafford. Del Piero also discusses Juventus’ tough start to this season’s Serie A & Italy’s chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

