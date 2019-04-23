Home News and Interviews Ajax v Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino pre-match press conference
Ajax v Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino pre-match press conference
Ajax v Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino pre-match press conference

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino speaks to media ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Ajax.

