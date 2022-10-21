Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Aguero or Haaland: who does KDB trust MOST with a last-min chance to win the Premier League?

We caught up with Manchester City midfield star Kevin De Bruyne and put your best fan questions to him, including whether he would rather Belgium win the World Cup or Man City win the Champions League. #fifa23

