Aguero, De Bruyne Or Sterling For Captain? | Pukki OUT? | FPL FYI GW5

In this week’s episode of FPL FYI, James and Rambo are joined by Sujan from Planet FPL as they discuss whether Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne or Raheem Sterling should captain your team, why Fantasy Premier League players are transferring Teemu Pukki out of their teams, the golden FPL rules you should consider when picking your team and loads more!

My Guy GW4:

James: Sergio Aguero – Norwich City v Manchester City

Rambo: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool v Newcastle United

Sujan: Son Heung-min – Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace