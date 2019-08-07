AFC Champions League 2019 Set to Resume Round of 16 Play

The AFC Champions League 2019 is set to resume the Round of 16 in early August, with six games scheduled to be played over three days.

On August 4, Al Ittihad (KSA) will take on Zobahan FC (IRN) at 20:00, followed by Al Nassr (KSA) facing off against Al Wahda FSCC (UAE) at 21:00. The next day, QAT rivals Al Duhail SC and Al Sadd SC will play at 19:00, followed by KSA rivals Al Ahli Saudi FC and Al Hilal SFC at 19:40. The action will continue on August 11 with the second leg of Al Wahda FSCC vs. Al Nassr at 19:40, and Zobahan FC vs. Al Ittihad at 22:00.

Four clubs have already advanced to the Quarterfinals stage after successful showings in the Round of 16. Those clubs are Shanghai SIPG, Urawa Red Diamonds, Guangzhou Evergrande and Kashima Antlers.

The AFC Champions League 2019 marks the 38th edition of the tournament, which is run by the Asian Football Confederation. The stakes are high for the tournament, as the winners of the league will qualify for the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in Qatar.

The upcoming FIFA Club World Cup will be the 16th time the event has been held. It’s a tournament that will match the winners of the six continental confederations against each other, as well as the host nation of Qatar’s league champions. The event is scheduled to be held in December. Already qualifying is Liverpool of EUFA, Monterrey of CONCACAF, Hienghene Sport of OFC and Al-Sadd of the AFC.

Defending their crown in the AFC Champions League this year are the Kashima Antlers, who won in the last tournament. They have advanced to the Quarterfinals stage, after defeating Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the Round of 16.

In the Quarterfinals, Kashima will be looking to avenge a 2017 loss to the Guangzhou Evergrande, whom they lost to at the same stage that year.

