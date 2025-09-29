Adebayor doesnt believe Arsenal are good enough to win trophies yet | Adam Talks
Im Honoured To Be Here | Nuno Espírito Santos First West Ham Interview ⚒️
Adebayor doesnt believe Arsenal are good enough to win trophies yet | Adam Talks
#PremierLeague
0:00 start
1:10 Adebayor as a mentor
3:15 Adebayor’s upbringing
6:41 Experience in England
8:33 Cesc Fabregas as a teammate
12:57 Arsenal’s competition in the league
15:22 Arsene Wenger vs Jose Mourinho
18:50 Ronaldo or Messi?
Subscribe all sports on sooka: https://sooka.my/home
Stadium Astro on Social Media:
► Follow on X: http://www.twitter.com/stadiumastro
► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/stadiumastro
► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/stadium.astro
► Telegram: https://t.me/stadiumastro
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stadium.astro
► Threads: https://www.threads.net/@stadium.astro
Ingat sukan, ingat sooka! Download sooka sekarang dan sapot team feveret korang!
📱 App Store: https://s.sooka.my/sbhAY8
📱 Play Store: https://s.sooka.my/9FClb7
Sosial sooka
Twitter: https://s.sooka.my/FHDvSp
Facebook: https://s.sooka.my/ItutEk
Instagram: https://s.sooka.my/ObJ2K3
TikTok: https://s.sooka.my/kh2lvI
YouTube: https://s.sooka.my/KJ1S7U