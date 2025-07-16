Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Accrington Stanley v Everton | Pre-season highlights
Accrington Stanley v Everton | Pre-season highlights
Pre-season friendly matchHighlights

Accrington Stanley v Everton | Pre-season highlights

Everton created plenty of chances and got their first pre-season match minutes in the tank in a 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday evening, with Beto levelling with 12 minutes to go after the home side took the lead.

