Accrington Stanley v Everton | Pre-season highlights

Everton created plenty of chances and got their first pre-season match minutes in the tank in a 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday evening, with Beto levelling with 12 minutes to go after the home side took the lead.

