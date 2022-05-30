Abramovich completes £4.25bn Chelsea sale to Todd Boehly-led consortium

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
The Todd Boehly-led consortium have completed a £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea, ending Roman Abramovich’s 19-year ownership of the club.
