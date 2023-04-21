Aaron Ramsdale On His LOVE For Dogs And The EXCITEMENT Of Arsenals Title Race!

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale opens up on his love for dogs and talks about the pressures and excitement of the title race!

