A VERY EMOTIONAL KUN AGÜERO GIVES HIS FAREWELL SPEECH

Sergio “Kun” Agüero has retired. The Argentinian forward announced the end of his football career during an emotional press conference from Camp Nou on Wednesday. So, it is goodbye to a legendary striker, who scored 436 goals in 802 games partidos as professional for Independiente (23 goals), Atletico Madrid (101), Manchester City (260) and FC Barcelona (1). He also scored goals for the Argentina national team (9 for the youth teams and 42 as a full international).

