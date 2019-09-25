A silver lining called Aubameyang

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been in red hot form for The Gunners. Having scored 22 goals, he was the Premier League’s leading goal scorer in 2018-19 (along with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.). The 2018-19 season of the Premier League turned out to be a mixed affair for the lads from the Emirates Stadium. The club stood 5th with 21 wins, seven draws and 10 losses. Quite frankly, as many as 10 losses have hit the side’s chances of ensuring a top-3 finish.

Arsenal have been playing quite well, and Aubameyang deserves a lot of credit for that. He led the club's attacking lines almost single-handedly during the 2018-19 season. As stated earlier, the 30-year-old scored 22 Premier League goals last season. The club's second-best goal scorer was Alexandre Lacazette (13 goals). These statistics throw ample light on the club's overdependence (in some ways) on Aubameyang.

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Arsenal will take on Brighton in December this year. The match will be hosted by the iconic Emirates Stadium. It goes pretty much without saying that Arsenal will go into the match as overwhelming favourites, but Brighton are quite good at pulling off upsets. Brighton would host Arsenal in March next year. The lads from Brighton would look to go all guns blazing against the heavyweights. Who might, we might just get to see a major upset.

What makes Aubameyang so special?

His attitude

His positive attitude happens to be one of his biggest strengths. Aubameyang keeps brimming with energy and enthusiasm. More often than not, he will keep running around in the field. Those who follow him closely are aware of the energy and excitement he brings along. Also, he doesn’t get bogged down by a string of poor results. If his team loses a game, he won’t get demoralised. Instead, he will go hammer and tonks in the next game and lead his side to victory. His has never been a game of numbers. Aubameyang is an impact player who can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of minutes.

His goal-scoring ability

Well, his goal-scoring ability is exceptional. In all fairness, Aubameyang is to Arsenal what Eden Hazard to Chelsea. The Guyanese-French forward forms the heart of Arsenal’s attacking lines. He has been well supported by Alexandre Lacazette in recent times. Aubameyang keeps searching for scoring opportunities. As stated earlier, he is someone who believes in stamping his authority over the game by creating an ‘impact’. No matter how good the opposition’s defence lines are, this lad from France just wants to score.

Aggression, aggression and more aggression

Aubameyang’s biggest strength has been his aggression. He is not someone who wants to draw games. Winning games happens to be his primary objective. The moment he makes his way out, a bubble of energy can be ‘seen’ surrounding him. Also, if nobody in his team is able to score a goal, he will be the first one to put his hand up and score. Well, he is not an attention seeker. He just goes about his business quite silently.

The 2019-20 season of the Premier League has already started. Some of the finest players in the world of football have started making their presence felt, and Aubameyang happens to be one of them.