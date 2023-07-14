A goal from Every Liverpool No.9 in Premier League Era | Rush, Fowler, Firmino, Torres!

As Darwin Nunez becomes the latest player to wear the famous 9 for the Reds, we take a look back at the previous players to do so, since the start of the Premier League era.

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream! https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

💻Get a FREE month of LFCTV GO with the code GOFREE23 https://bit.ly/3dmZQC9

🎥Watch exclusive videos and join in the chat as a YouTube channel member: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

#Liverpool #LFC