Home TV Show News and Interviews A Different Team Talk From Pep! | Together: Champions Again Documentary Series is OUT NOW!

A Different Team Talk From Pep! | Together: Champions Again Documentary Series is OUT NOW!

A Different Team Talk From Pep! | Together: Champions Again Documentary Series is OUT NOW!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fulham sign Willian on free transfer! ✅ | Deadline Day

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Pep Guardiola adapts team-talk for Liverpool fixture.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
Man United sign Martin Dubravka! 🔴 | Deadline Day

Man United sign Martin Dubravka! 🔴 | Deadline Day

Next Video
Fulham sign Willian on free transfer! ✅ | Deadline Day

Fulham sign Willian on free transfer! ✅ | Deadline Day

Related videos

Top