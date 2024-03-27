Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Liverpool A Day With Alexis Mac Allister | Messi, Mo Salah & Making Mate | Liverpool FC

World Cup winner and Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister spends the day with Rubi Deschamps at home and at the AXA Training Centre. We get a glimpse of Alexis’ life both on and off the pitch including World Cup glory, the Boca Juniors heritage in his family and the influence of Lionel Messi… as well as his greatest moment in football.

This video is available with Spanish-language audio, as well as subtitles in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Turkish, Russian, Arabic, Indonesian, Thai, Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese.

