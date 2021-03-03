A compilation of incredible last-ditch tackles | Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Burnley vs Leicester City Full Match – Premier League | 3 March 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
88 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
A compilation of incredible last-ditch tackles | Premier League
A compilation of incredible last-ditch tackles featuring Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Hector Bellerin (Arsenal), Eric Bailly (Manchester United), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace), Djibril Sidibe (Everton), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) and more!