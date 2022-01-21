A commentators worst nightmare & blizzard experiences 😂 | ESPN FC Extra Time

Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and Ian Darke join Dan Thomas on ESPN FC Extra Time to answer all of your questions from Twitter.

0:00 Decor around the house!

1:20 LaLiga top four predictions.

2:00 Wasn’t Declan Rice worth breaking the bank for at Manchester United?

2:53 Does Mikel Arteta need to leave Arsenal if he doesn’t secure top four in the Premier League?4:00 Did Ian ever struggle to come up with the right words while commentating?

5:40 Worst experience in a blizzard?

7:45 Best boxing match Ian saw live?

11:12 Anyone try Dan’s mushroom pizza?

