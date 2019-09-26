A beginner’s guide to online sports betting

There are many reasons people decide to start betting on sports. Maybe they have always been good at predicting the outcomes. Sometimes they have friends who have been successful in their betting and who inspire them to start. Whatever the reason, you are considering becoming a punter. You have settled on a sport, maybe football, and you are ready to make some money. Well, not so fast. Here are a few tips to consider

Pick a great betting site

There are many online gaming sites available. How do you sift through them and settle on a good one? Here are a few things to consider;

They have to have genuine gaming or betting licenses. If possible, they should have licenses in more than one jurisdiction

They should have favorable online reviews. If the reviews seem too good to be true watch out

They should have reasonable withdrawal and deposit limits

They should allow betting from your country

An added bonus is if they have experience. This is not to discredit new betting sites, but a few years of experience under their belt means more people have had the time to review them and give feedback. Older sites with genuine reviews are a sure bet as they have been in operation for a long time.

Learn the basics

Every industry has some commonly used terms every participant has to understand. There are some standard terms in the betting industry too. Understand common terms like spreads, odds, sure bets, and limits. Understand the different types of bets available to you. Also as a bonus, understand how the betting sites making money

All about the money

Some betting sites will offer bonuses for joining. Others have special offers like Intertops casino no deposit bonus. Understand the terms and conditions of the bonuses. Secondly, find out the minimum deposit amount as well as the minimum and maximum withdrawal limits. Just to be safe, also find out how you can deposit and withdraw to be sure that the options are available to you

Finally, and this is the most important, learn money management. If possible, have a system in place that specifies the maximum amount you can bet per month and per game. Many punters have lost significant amounts of money because they thought they had a sure-bet and therefore placed an excessive amount. Betting is about probability, and while there are times when the bet is in your favor, many times, the result is up to chance.

Avoid emotional betting

There is a common occurrence in the betting community. People lose a bet, so they bet even more money in the next game, hoping to make it back. Many times, they don’t do thorough research on the next bet. This is called emotional or revenge betting. It would be best if you did not base any bet on your emotions. If you feel you are too high strung, take a break and come back when your emotions are in check. It may be a game of probabilities, but letting your emotions guide you does not put the odds in your favor. Weighing the available options logically does

On that note, don’t play favorites. You may have a favorite team. That’s okay. This does not mean you should always bet for them. If your goal is to make money, go with the team that is most likely to win, not the one you love the most.

Do your research

Find out information about the teams before betting. Did their best player transfer to another team? Did a key player suffer an injury? Do they have a new coach? How do they usually perform on home games? What about at away games? The team may be the best, but certain variables may reduce or increase their chances of winning. Read the sports news and familiarize yourself with what is going on currently before placing your money on a team.

Don’t pay tipsters

You may have heard of a particular website or person that supposedly gives very accurate predictions. You may be tempted to invest in them. If you are starting out, don’t. Learn how to bet for yourself first. How to do your research. Before you place your money in the hands of another person, learn to make these betting decisions for yourself. Many times, these tipsters are fraudsters who want to steal from you.

Keep records

If you don’t know how you are doing, you have a high chance of a repeat in your past mistakes. Have a record of what teams you bet on and how the games went. One advantage you will gain insight into how specific teams perform against others. Another advantage is that you can evaluate if you are making or losing money in betting.

Many people start with the expectation of making a lot of money from betting. However, they don’t track their wins vs. loses and therefore don’t realize how exactly they are performing

While they aren’t many, some punters make a living out of sports betting. You have a far better chance of becoming one of them if you follow these and more tips on how to start in online sports betting.