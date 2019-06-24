£90m Rated star Awaits United Transfer – Won’t Force Club To Sell Him

Although there are not many live stream football to watch today, there are however plenty of transfer news to excite football fans. One of the news that has caught my attention today is the news from ESPN claiming want-away Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukaku is not ready to force Manchester United’s hand in a bid to leave the club for Inter Milan who have in the last few weeks linked with his signing. Which is surprising, especially considering he seems very keen on leaving Old trafford judging by the intensity of the reports linking him away from Old Trafford.

Lukaku is said to want to link up with new Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte because he believes Marcus Rashford will be manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first choice striker next season. Although Lukaku could force United into doing a deal quickly by putting in an official transfer request, ESPN sources claim the Belgian is not willing to do that and is in fact prepared to join the Red Devils’ pre-season training tours to Australia, Singapore, China and Norway should both Inter Milan and Manchester United not be able to agree a deal on time before preseason starts. Ironically Manchester United will be facing Inter Milan on the 20th of July in Singapore.

According to ESPN, United are not keen on selling the Belgian but will allow him go if he wants out but they will only allow him go if a big money offer is made for him. Manchester United reportedly paid Chelsea £75m to Chelsea for the signature of the big Belgian but that figure according to ESPN has risen to £90m after some add on conditions were met. What this means is Inter Milan will be asked to pay at least £90m to enable United recoup their investment on the player before a deal can be sanctioned.

With United said to have only £100m to spend this summer before sales, selling Lukaku for £90m especially as they have Rashford, Sanchez and Martial who all can play as strikers, would make a lot of sense for the Red devils especially as the Red devils can easily bring in another quality striker and still have enough money to spend elsewhere.

The Reds have already been linked with the signing of Lille of France winger/striker Nicolas Pepe who is likely to be available for around £70m. Pepe will be a quality signing should the Red Devils push through that deal but that’s unlikely to happen unless Lukaku leaves.

Aside strikers, United are also reportedly discussing with Crystal Palace in regards to the possible signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The 21-year-old is said to be United’s number one summer target but Palace are said to be demanding upward of £50m and want a go