6 Premier League questions: Are Arsenal better than expected? | ESPN FC

Steve Nicol, Craig Burley, Frank Leboeuf and Adrian Healey recap the fourth week of the 2019-20 Premier League season by answering six of the league’s biggest questions. (0:16) Are Arsenal better than expected? (3:03) Are Manchester United worse than expected? (4:24) Is Tottenham star Harry Kane a diver? (6:03) How can Manchester City cope without Aymeric Laporte? (7:55) Is there beef between Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah? (9:18) Can Leicester City finish in the top four?