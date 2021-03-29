5 of the most lucrative football shirt sponsorship deals in history

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

If you’re a fan of football replica shirts, then the first thing you see when you buy one is the sponsor on the front of it.

This is the name of a brand that has paid big money for the privilege of being imprinted on every fan’s mind whenever they watch their favourite team play — something that’s worth its weight in gold to them in terms of revenue.

With football watched by billions of people around the world, companies are willing to shell out hundreds of millions of dollars to sponsor the biggest teams, and this article will take a look at the most lucrative in history.

However, people expecting to see gambling sites such as sports betting firms and online casinos on the shirts may be surprised. Their presence on football shirts has been hotly debated for some time, with a potential government ban on the horizon in the UK, for example. Many clubs have decided to stay away from them as a result.

Still, each one on this list still involves a jaw-dropping sum of money and proves that shirt sponsorship is huge business in 2021.

Real Madrid – Fly Emirates ($82.6m per year)

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, the lure of Real Madrid is obvious, and it led to UAE firm Fly Emirates breaking the bank to secure their shirt rights in 2018. They agreed to pay the Bernabéu club an incredible 280 million euros ($330m) over a four-year period for the right to emblazon their logo across the famous white shirt.

The airline also insisted on some extras as part of the deal – namely two huge LED advertising banners on each side of the pitch and further publicity on the team’s training kit. Although for such a vast sum of money, it’s hard to imagine Madrid putting up much of an argument.

Madrid’s sponsorship strategy doesn’t end there, of course. Adidas currently pay them a fortune for the right to sell merchandise on their behalf, including replica shirts and footballs.

Manchester United – Chevrolet ($83m per year)

Any company that has the chance to be on the front of the Red Devils’ shirt gets to have their name broadcast to all four corners of the globe, with United enjoying a huge fanbase in Asia and Latin America. It explains why US car firm Chevrolet were willing to commit to a huge seven-year deal back in 2012, and, after their last extension in June last year, the annual figure had risen to $83 million per season.

That was to be the final extension, however as United started the hunt for new sponsors two years before the end of the contract. Clearly things weren’t motoring along as nicely as they had hoped.

Manchester United – TeamViewer ($64.4m per year)

The pandemic has hit United more than most teams, with the Red Devils reporting losses of around £70 million ($96m) for the season 2019-2020. Yet their new sponsorship deal is a sign of the times in an increasingly technology-driven world.

German software company TeamViewer are their new shirt sponsors, agreeing a five-year deal worth around $325 million. The firm provides software that allows remote computer maintenance, backed up by cutting-edge security such as fingerprint ID and two-factor authentication (2FA).

The agreement comes after a two-year search for a replacement for current sponsors Chevrolet, and the pandemic weakened United’s hand as they experienced a sharp slump in revenue. Still, the deal is one of the largest in world football and is expected to hugely benefit both parties.

Barcelona – Rakuten ($64.75m per year)

Barcelona never used to have a shirt sponsor, preferring instead to keep the Blaugrana jersey blank throughout their long history. Even their first sponsor in 2006 was global charity UNICEF, reflecting the club’s focus on the community.

Money eventually started to talk, however, and when Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten offered a huge $259 million in 2016 for a four-year agreement, the Catalan outfit shook hands on it. The deal also has an option to extend, which the club might be keen to do given the financial impact of Covid and the new megadeal that they recently handed to Leo Messi.

Rakuten’s profile has been boosted thanks to the arrangement, with their name imprinted on the minds of the millions of fans who watch Barca’s every game.

Chelsea – Three ($55m per year)

We’re all glued to our phones more than ever, whether it’s checking emails or playing games on the way to work, and Chelsea recent deal with UK-Telco Three ensured that a mobile company would be at the forefront of football fans’ minds for the next few years.

A mobile phone sponsor brings back good memories for Chelsea fans after their team raced to the Premier League title under José Mourinho with the name Samsung across their chests, and the club will be hoping for more success after agreeing to four-year deal worth well over $200 million from next season onwards.

The London club will also benefit from enhanced connectivity around their ground thanks to Three technology, adding to fans’ matchday experience when they eventually return.