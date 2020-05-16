Latest transfer news – 16 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Gareth Bale, Lucas Torreira and Emerson Palmieri, plus much more!
- Manchester City are poised to hand Gabriel Jesus a new deal worth £120,000-per-week to block mounting interest from Juventus.
- Moise Kean did not realise he was breaking lockdown guidelines when he hosted a party at his home.
- EFL chiefs are heading for a war with League Two clubs over relegation after the season was scrapped.
- The call on whether the Premier League season can be completed may not now be made until June.
- England U18 wonderkid Jeremy Sarmiento is a target for several clubs in Europe’s top five leagues after starring overseas with Benfica.
- Newcastle are in talks over a £21.25m deal for Inter Milan star Valentino Lazaro – to kick-start their Saudi revolution.
- Lothar Matthaus was left stunned by Manchester City’s decision to sell Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund because Pep Guardiola has such ‘a good eye for young talent.’
- Premier League clubs will be asked to vote on how the season should be curtailed even if they give the green light to Project Restart next week.
- Stewart Donald can charge interest up to nine per cent above base rate on money he loans to the holding company that owns Sunderland.
- Daniel Levy has expressed fears that staging the rest of the Premier League season – and potentially the whole of the following campaign – at neutral venues would further hinder his attempt to sell naming rights for Tottenham’s new stadium.
- The Premier League was warned by managers it risks a player revolt without better leadership during Project Restart.
- League Two clubs voted 20 to four against the relegation of the bottom club, currently Stevenage, as part of discussions towards the season being curtailed early by the Football League.
- Celtic are set to be crowned Scottish champions for the ninth successive season on Monday, following Friday’s meeting of the Premiership clubs.
- Premiership clubs are expected to adopt the recommendations of Lord Myners’ salary-cap review which includes extreme punishments for clubs, coaches and players.
- Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier thinks the decision to end the French top-flight season early is part of a plot against Lyon that will be “covered up” by the French state.
- Liverpool have targeted Talles Magno for their next generation of stars, as they adjust to a new Premier League financial reality.
- Aaron Cresswell has accused football of not listening to the concerns of players worried about Project Restart.
- David Silva is willing to sign a short-term deal to complete the season with Manchester City.
- Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed he is aware of Premier League players ready to snub a return to action next month.
- Aston Villa’s survival hopes have taken a hit after the West Midlands mayor and police chief admitted resuming the season at Villa Park may not be possible.
- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is not interested in signing Napoli defender and Manchester United transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer window, according to reports.
- Unai Emery says he was overruled by Arsenal in his quest to sign Wilfried Zaha as they favoured the long-term benefits of Nicolas Pepe.
- Chelsea are prepared to offload Emerson Palmieri this summer in order to generate transfer funds, with Blues director Marina Granovskaia key to any potential departure.
- Chelsea are not expected to exercise a buy-back clause on Jeremie Boga this summer, despite the Sassuolo ace impressing in Serie A.
- Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira wants to leave the Emirates this summer, his agent has revealed.
- Gareth Bale has no interest in a potential move to Newcastle amid reports suggesting the Tyneside club will look to sign him once their £300m takeover is complete.
- Celtic will have to wait to be awarded the Scottish Premiership title as Friday’s meeting to decide the league’s fate delayed the final call.
- Celtic captain Scott Brown admits he could never have imagined lifting nine league titles in a row, as he hails his “best season ever”.
- UEFA president Alexander Ceferin has admitted that Euro 2020 may not be played across 12 cities as originally planned.
- Hearts star Liam Boyce is praying that Daniel Stendel will still be at Tynecastle next season – no matter what division the club finds itself in.