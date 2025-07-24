3 Star Signings To FIX Man United! | Sky Mobile Transfer Show

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

Hello and welcome back to the Sky Mobile Transfer Show where today Dougie Critchley is joined by Adam McKola and Lyes Bouzidi to breakdown a crazy week for Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford’s loan move to Barcelona has finally been completed after months of speculation, but will he prove to be a success for Hansi Flick’s side alongside the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski?

Bryan Mbeumo’s transfer to Man United has finally been completed, but will he prove to make the difference for Ruben Amorim’s men?

As for incomings, what do our pundits make of the links to Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Villa’s Emi Martinez? Could Benjamin Sesko be the solution to their striking issues? Would James Maddison be a potential option in central midfield?

And as usual we wrap up the show with our Sky Mobile Switch Of The Week, with shouts for Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and a brief mention of Granit Xhaka.

00:00 – 05:06 – Marcus Rashford to Barcelona

05:06 – 12:35 – Can Bryan Mbuemo end Man Utd’s attacking woes?

12:35 – 14:24 – Should Man Utd bring in Nicolas Jackson?

14:24 – 15:55 – Emi Martinez to replace Andre Onana?

15:55 – 19:00 – Adam McKola’s dream summer signing?

19:00 – 21:36 – Lyes Bouzidi’s dream summer signing?

21:36 – 24:52 – James Maddison to Man Utd?

24:52 – 25:42 – Sky Mobile Switch of the Week 1 – Ademola Lookman

25:42 – 27:17 – Sky Mobile Switch of the Week 2 – Marcus Rashford

27:17 – 29:01 – Sky Mobile Switch of the Week 3 – Victor Osimhen

