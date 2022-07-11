3 Reasons Takumi Minamino’s exit is a problem for Jurgen Klopp

Takumi Minamino split the Liverpool fanbase. Signed in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg for £7.65 million, Minamino was another Michael Edwards’ special – an undervalued player that could slot into the Liverpool team and contribute.

The Japanese international may have struggled for playing time at Anfield, but many players would with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and the now-departed Sadio Mane in the team. Still, Minamino made the most of many of his appearances. Unfortunately, the bar was set so high that many pundits and fans didn’t feel Minamino was a valuable member of the team.

The new Premier League season is around the corner and fans are debating whether Liverpool can challenge Manchester City for the title once more. Fans can visit bonuscodecanada.ca to wager on the team they believe will win the Premier League title in 2022-23 before the season kicks off.

Minamino has joined AS Monaco this summer for a deal worth £15.5m. The sale of Minamino was another good piece of transfer business by the Reds. Yet, the forward’s exit will leave some problems for Jurgen Klopp to contend with.

1. Absorbing minutes

Minamino played just 894 minutes in all competitions last season while accumulating 22 appearances across all tournaments. He averaged just 41 minutes per appearances. Yet, those minutes were incredibly valuable to the Reds’ fight for the quadruple.

Minamino was able to come off the bench and give Klopp quality minutes to rest the other forwards. While he wasn’t the speed-burner Salah is or the dribbler Diaz dazzles as, Minamino had the ability to come off the bench or start, and provide Klopp with steady play.

2. Goals

In the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Minamino made eight appearances scoring seven goals. It was the forward’s late goal from a James Milner cross in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals against Leicester City that sent the game to penalties. Had Minamino not converted that goal, Liverpool wouldn’t have gone on to win the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool’s penultimate game of the season saw them down a goal to Southampton at St. Mary’s. Needing a win to take the title down to the final game of the season, it was Minamino that popped up to level the score with a well-taken strike.

Minamino scored 10 goals in all competitions, which is a great ratio for a player that made just 22 appearances in all competitions. He averaged a goal every 89.4 minutes of football. Only Salah, Jota, Mane, and Firmino scored more goals than Minamino in 2021-22.

3. Versatility

Klopp loves players that can play multiple positions. The ability to have versatile players means Liverpool do not have to sign a host of players for each position. Minamino could play anywhere across the front three and drop into midfield to play either side of a pivot.

The Japan international played in four different positions in 2021-22: left wing, centre-forward, right wing, and attacking midfielder. He scored goals playing in three of those four positions. It was only attacking midfielder that Minamino didn’t score a goal.

The Japan international will be missed as his versatility made training sessions tougher as well. Although many fans will be indifferent about Minamino’s exit, his output last season shows his importance to the squad.