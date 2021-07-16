3 Big Transfers of the Summer

The summer of 2021 has been packed with interesting transfers. Some are more surprising than others. Three of the biggest transfers have been of three 22-year-old talents. Their new clubs have made a very good deal at this summer transfer window.

Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan to PSG)

The Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi is only 22 years old and has a long promising career in front of him. This summer he transferred from the Italian Inter Milan to French Paris Saint-Germain. Inter bought him for €40m and is now selling him for €70 making this transfer a very good deal for Inter. Their financial situation has unfortunately forced them to let go of the young star. Achraf Hakimi is one of Inter’s stars and will surely be greatly missed on the team. For PSG this big transfer means they have gotten themselves a world-class right-back.

Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich)

Another young player of 22 years old is the French defender Dayot Upamecano. He has transferred from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich this summer. Upamecano is without a doubt one of the best players in Europe, so Leipzig will be sad to see one of their star players go. But they had a release clause in the contract, so there was really nothing to do. Bayern Munich have paid €42.5m for Upamecano, landing one of the most coveted players of this transfer window. He is going to be a good addition to a great team when they set out to win the Bundesliga .

Boubakary Soumare (Lille to Leicester)

French Boubakary Soumare transferred this summer from French Lille to English Leicester. There was no way around Lille letting go of this 22-year-old talent. In 2017 they landed him from PSG’s youth teams on a free transfer. This turned out to be a good deal, but it’s unfortunate for the team to have to sell him for only €25m. Leicester have landed a massively talented young midfielder for a bargain transfer fee. With Soumare Leicester just got themselves an important addition to their great team.



