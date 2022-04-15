Home Leagues Bundesliga 2nd Derbywin for Cologne | Borussia Mgladbach – 1. FC Köln 1:3 | All Goals | MD 30 – Bundesliga

#BMGKOE | Short Highlights from Matchday 30!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Köln from Matchday 30 of 2021/22 season!

Goals: 0-1 Modeste (5′), 0-2 Kainz (20′), 0-3 Ljubicic (34′), 1-3 Embolo (85′)

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

We've seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama.

