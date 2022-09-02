Home TV Show News and Interviews 2022 summer deadline day as it happened

2022 summer deadline day as it happened

2022 summer deadline day as it happened
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Club by club transfer window roundup

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

The story of the 2022 summer deadline day as it happened on Sky Sports News.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #DeadlineDay

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/deadlineday

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Manchester United vs Leicester City

Leicester City v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 1 September 2022

Next Video
Club by club transfer window roundup

Club by club transfer window roundup

Related videos

Top