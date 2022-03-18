2000 Premier League goals | Saka, Bergkamp, Henry, Wright & more!

Watch every single landmark goal for Arsenal in the Premier League era. All the way from Bould to Bukayo…

Bukayo Saka’s goal to beat Aston Villa on Saturday was the 2,000th we have scored in Premier League history.

Now into the 30th season of the competition, the landmark goal came up nearly 30 years after our very first – netted by Steve Bould against Norwich City at Highbury on August 15, 1992.

We are the third team to rack up 2,000 PL goals, after Manchester United and Liverpool – however we actually needed fewer games than Liverpool to reach the milestone. Saka’s goal came in our 1,142nd game, meaning we are the second fastest team to get there, at a rate of 1.75 goals per game.

During the same period we have conceded 1,131, for an overall goal difference of +869 (which is the second best, after Manchester United).

Saka is one of 132 different players to score for us in the Premier League (not including own goals) – and leading the way is Thierry Henry with 175.

Among the 2,000 goals were 40 Premier League hat-tricks (Kevin Campbell scored the first) and our biggest win is 7-0 – recorded twice (against Everton in May 2005 and Middlesbrough in January 2006).

Our highest scoring season in Premier League history is 87 in 2004/05, and we are the only side to score at least once in every single game in a campaign (2001/02). We also hold the record for most consecutive top-flight games scored in. We netted in 55 games in a row between May 19, 2001 and November 30, 2002.

That run included one our three Premier League title-winning campaigns so far – all achieved under Arsène Wenger – and more than 75 per cent (1,561) of the 2,000 goals came while the Frenchman was in charge.

