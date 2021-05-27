20 minutes of Chelsea celebrating the 2012 Champions League final! 💙🏆
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Rio Ferdinand Meets Pep Guardiola | Man City boss on UCL final, facing Tuchel and Foden’s potential!
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
51 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
20 minutes of Chelsea celebrating the 2012 Champions League final! 💙🏆
The night Chelsea painted Munich blue. Here are 20 minutes of wild celebrations from Drogba and co as Chelsea lifted their first Champions League trophy!