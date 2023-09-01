2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS | CHELSEA FC | 1992/93 – 2022/23

Ahead of this Saturday’s Legends Game between Chelsea and Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge (LIVE on Chelsea FC’s 5th Stand App and official website from 6:30pm UK time), please enjoy all 2000 Premier League goals scored by Chelsea Football Club…

From the Premier League’s inaugural 1992-93 season to 2022-23, with countless amazing strikes from the likes of Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Eden Hazard, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Gianluca Vialli, Eiður Guðjohnsen, John Terry, Dennis Wise, Mason Mount, Tore André Flo, Willian, Diego Costa, Jorginho, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and all your favourite Chelsea legends along the way, enjoy all 2000 Premier League goals scored by Chelsea Football Club…

EVERY GOAL from Chelsea's FIVE Premier League Winning Seasons 🏆: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx6bGx4zt6EkDI4olGUb75-6TsOC7so70

Chelsea Classic Matches: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx6bGx4zt6Ek1oHF45aA1QUSxH7_E6vVE

Chelsea Tops: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx6bGx4zt6EmUH0nP0Vbny7qbGABlrxnr

