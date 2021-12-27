18 Clubs, 18 Goals – The Best Goal By Every Bundesliga Team in 2021/22 so far

Haaland, Sané & More – the best goals of 2021/22 so far!

► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

We’ve seen an outstanding first half of the 2021/22 season with plenty of breathtaking goals! The Bundesliga allstars Erling Haaland, Leroy Sané and Mark Uth are no big surprises in our best goals compilation this year, but we also have some newcomers in the ranks! Check out the amazing goals by Amine Adli, Ridle Baku and Wooyeong Jeong who shine as the rising stars for Bayer 04 Leverkusen, VfL Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg this season. Which goal did you like best? Let us know in the comments.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:

https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

Goals, bloopers, highlights & much more – only the best of the best from Germany’s football league! Enjoy the top compilations of the Bundesliga stars and let us know what you think of our selection. Is there anything you’d like us to know? Leave us a comment! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel has much more to offer! Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to enjoy more great Bundesliga action!