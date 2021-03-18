Home Leagues Premier League - EPL 1-to-11: Stiliyan Petrov
1-to-11: Stiliyan Petrov
UEFA Europa League Magazine – 18 March 2021

17 Views
Hear from Premier League legend Stiliyan Petrov who made 189 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, as he reveals the best 11 players that he has played with and against.

Inside the Premier League – 18 March 2021

UEFA Europa League Magazine – 18 March 2021

