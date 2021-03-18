1-to-11: Stiliyan Petrov
UEFA Europa League Magazine – 18 March 2021
Hear from Premier League legend Stiliyan Petrov who made 189 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, as he reveals the best 11 players that he has played with and against.