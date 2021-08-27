Home Leagues Premier League - EPL 1-to-11: Nedum Onuoha
1-to-11: Nedum Onuoha
Udinese v Venezia Highlights – Serie A | 27 August 2021

48 Views
Hear from Premier League legend Nedum Onuoha. The former defender played for Manchester City, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers and sits down with Steve Bower to reveal the best 11 players that he played with or against.

