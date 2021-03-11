Home Leagues Premier League - EPL 1-to-11: David James
1-to-11: David James
Hear from a Premier League legend, and goalkeeper who is 4th on the all-time Premier League appearance list. Having played for 10 different clubs, David James shares the best 11 of players that he has played with and against.

