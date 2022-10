1-to-11: Alan Shearer

Football royalty on the 1-to-11 sofa today. A player who broke both the British and World transfer records, got his hands on the Premier League Trophy in 1995, made the PFA Team of the Year: on 7 occasions, won the Premier League Golden Boot 3 times and is THE leading goal scorer in Premier League history. It’s the one, the only, Alan Shearer.