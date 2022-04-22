Home Leagues Premier League - EPL 1 Player EVERY Premier League Club MUST Sign! ✍️ | Saturday Social ft Rory Jennings & Paul Machin

1 Player EVERY Premier League Club MUST Sign! ✍️ | Saturday Social ft Rory Jennings & Paul Machin

1 Player EVERY Premier League Club MUST Sign! ✍️ | Saturday Social ft Rory Jennings & Paul Machin
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

I feel for Rangnick. 🔴 | Klopp with Carragher on Man Utd, quadruple hopes, and Lampard at Everton

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2122
Zac and Joe are joined by Rory Jennings and Paul Machin this week on Saturday Social. With Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City reportedly close, we got our guest’s to pick one player every Premier League club should sign in the summer.

#SaturdaySocial #SkySports #RoryJennings #PaulMachin

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

Previous Video
Itll always be special to play against Spurs 🤍 | Christian Eriksen sits down with Jamie Redknapp

Itll always be special to play against Spurs 🤍 | Christian Eriksen sits down with Jamie Redknapp

Next Video
I feel for Rangnick. 🔴 | Klopp with Carragher on Man Utd, quadruple hopes, and Lampard at Everton

I feel for Rangnick. 🔴 | Klopp with Carragher on Man Utd, quadruple hopes, and Lampard at Everton

Related videos

Top