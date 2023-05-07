🚨 Newcastle vs. Arsenal FULL REACTION! Pressure back on Man City?! 🚨 | ESPN FC

Previous Video Napoli-Fiorentina 1-0 | Osimhen secures win for champions: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23 Next Video Big STATEMENT from BVB! | Borussia Dortmund – VfL Wolfsburg 6-0 | Highlights | Bundesliga 22/23 Related videos Reaction to Man United’s loss to Brighton: Is top 4 in trouble for Manchester? | ESPN FC 170.7K icon Watch LaterAdded 14:18 Inside Anfield: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham | Diaz dancing, tunnel cam & boss celebrations! 843.3K Ten Hag Reacts To Spurs Draw | Post-Match Reaction 62.3K icon Watch LaterAdded 04:08 EVERTON 1-4 NEWCASTLE | Sean Dyches reaction 23.8K icon Watch LaterAdded 19:21 Southampton 0-1 Bournemouth | SAINTS LIVE: The Final Whistle 4.5K icon Watch LaterAdded 04:04 KLOPPS REACTION: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool | Result & performance, building momentum 91.5K