🚨 HOT TAKES 🚨 Arsenal vs. Manchester United & Tottenham vs. Manchester City! | ESPN FC

Join ESPN FC’s Kay Murray and Janusz Michallik on ESPN FC Live to talk through the continued heated Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City, who were both winners at the weekend. Arsenal square off against Manchester United, while Manchester City take on Tottenham in their upcoming league matchups. Plus, take a look around social media where hot takes are aplenty surrounding: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez with Inter Miami, Cole Palmer’s season, Jadon Sancho’s future with Manchester United and more.

