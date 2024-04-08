Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Arsenal 🙌 PUT YOUR HANDS UP IN THE AIR | Arsenal squad in good spirits ahead of Bayern Munich test

Arsenal were put through their paces by Mikel Arteta ahead of hosting Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Arsenal will be hoping to press past Bayern over two legs to reach the Champions League semi-final.

Ahead of the first leg, the Arsenal camp looked in high spirits as they took part in their final training session.

