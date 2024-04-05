Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester United 👀 THERE IS A BOND BETWEEN PLAYERS + FANS | Erik ten Hag makes unity claim ahead of Liverpool clash

👀 THERE IS A BOND BETWEEN PLAYERS + FANS | Erik ten Hag makes unity claim ahead of Liverpool clash

👀 THERE IS A BOND BETWEEN PLAYERS + FANS | Erik ten Hag makes unity claim ahead of Liverpool clash
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Old Trafford Challenge & Premier League Run-In | Klopps Preview | Manchester United vs Liverpool

Cancel

Erik ten Hag previews Man Utd’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have dropped five points in added time over the last two games, which has piled pressure on Ten Hag.

Man Utd face an almost impossible task of making the top four this season, especially as they face an in form Liverpool side.

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1
Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball
Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/
Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en
Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #manchesterunited #manutd #eriktenhag #tenhag #mufc #premierleague #pl #epl #liverpool #liverpoolfc #lfc

Previous Video
Sign Up – Into Football | Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenals upturn in form & speaking six languages 🔴

Sign Up – Into Football | Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenals upturn in form & speaking six languages 🔴

Next Video
Old Trafford Challenge & Premier League Run-In | Klopps Preview | Manchester United vs Liverpool

Old Trafford Challenge & Premier League Run-In | Klopps Preview | Manchester United vs Liverpool

Related videos

Top