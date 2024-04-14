🏆 The Champions of the Bundesliga 2023/24 🏆

Bayer 04 Leverkusen secures the first Bundesliga title in the club’s history

Xabi Alonso and Bayer 04 Leverkusen have done it! They have just won the Bundesliga and two more titles could even follow with the Europa League and the DFB Pokal. Take a look at the highlights of the season including worldclass players such as Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, Alejandro Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong. How long will Bayer 04 Leverkusen be unbeaten? Let us know in the comments!

