Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving Manchester United for LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s incredible stint at Manchester United has finally come to an end as the legendary Swedish striker played his last game for United, ahead of a move to Major League Soccer. Sources within the club have revealed that the player has signed a two year contract with LA Galaxy, which has previously signed big names such as David Beckham.

During his time at Manchester United, Zlatan's presence contributed significantly towards betting interest in the club. The player's departure represents the culmination of a stunning two year performance at the club, and during this time United has slowly managed to regain its earlier stature under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Zlatan likely to make debut against LAFC

The Premier League side confirmed the transfer rumors on Thursday, stating that they had agreed to terminate Ibrahimovic's contract, which was in any case set to expire in June of this year. Further, it is reported that Galaxy will pay Ibrahimovic approximately $3 million in total, which be paid out of targeted allocation money, according to sources within LA Galaxy. However, the 36 year old will not be classified as a designated player within the club, since LA Galaxy is already using its three allotted slots for the same for highly paid players on Jonathan dos Santos, Givani dos Santos and Romain Alessandrini.

It is expected that the deal will formally be announced by LA Galaxy by the end of this week, according to sources, with the Zlatan making his debut for the club on 31st March against Galaxy’s new local rivals LAFC, an MLS expansion team.

The move is not likely to leave a lasting impact on Manchester United’s performance in the near future considering that Ibrahimovic, who had joined the club on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, has not played in any of United’s matches on account of a knee injury which he suffered in a match against Burnley on December 26, last year. Accordingly, with only around four months remaining in his contract with Old Trafford, United’s manager Jose Mourinho has agreed to let him in order to facilitate the move to MLS.

An amicable parting

Both United and Ibrahimovic posted warm messages on social media on the latter’s departure from United. “Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history”, posted the United star in a statement on Instagram.

Ibrahimovic contributed significantly towards United’s performance in the Premier League, scoring 29 goals in 53 appearances for the club. However, the club’s £90 million purchase of Lukaku made Zlatan rather irrelevant at the club, and this is believed to be the reason of his expedited departure from United.

The deal with LA Galaxy represents the culmination of over two years of discussions between Ibrahimovic’s agents and MLS to bring the striker to the United States, beginning in May 2016, after which the Swede had decided to join United. The news of his looming departure was first reported on Thursday, and subsequently it was reported by the Los Angeles Times that the deal had been completed with the Galaxy.