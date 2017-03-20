World Cup Qualifier: England vs Slovenia – Full Match Replay

England vs Slovenia

World Cup Qualifier

England host Slovenia at Wembley and a win for Gareth Southgate’s side will ensure qualification for next year’s World Cup in Russia. Joe Hart was the star performer for England when the teams met in Ljubljana back in October last year. A year on, Southgate will look to the likes of in-form strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford to see England over the line with a game to spare. Mark Pougatch is joined by Ryan Giggs, Ian Wright and Lee Dixon for live coverage, with commentary from Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.

