World Cup Highlights 2018 – ITV

World Cup Highlights 2018 – ITV

Jacqui Oatley is joined by Dean Saunders and Glenn Hoddle for highlights of the European qualifiers ahead of the 2018 World Cup, including action from Group D as Wales host Austria and the Republic of Ireland are away in Georgia. In Group F, England travel to Malta looking to maintain top spot, while Scotland need a win away in Lithuania to retain their hopes. Northern Ireland can make it four wins in a row in Group C against bottom of the table San Marino as they look to consolidate second spot.

 If video player not appears in mobile devices. Scroll down to bottom and click "Classic version"
 

Related Posts