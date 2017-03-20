World Cup Highlights 2018 – ITV

Jacqui Oatley is joined by Dean Saunders and Glenn Hoddle for highlights of the European qualifiers ahead of the 2018 World Cup, including action from Group D as Wales host Austria and the Republic of Ireland are away in Georgia. In Group F, England travel to Malta looking to maintain top spot, while Scotland need a win away in Lithuania to retain their hopes. Northern Ireland can make it four wins in a row in Group C against bottom of the table San Marino as they look to consolidate second spot.

