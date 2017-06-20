World Cup 2018- Preview | BBC | TV Show

 

World Cup 2018 Preview

Gary Lineker is joined by Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas in Moscow to look ahead to one of the world’s great sporting showpieces. They reflect on a youthful England side’s prospects and analyse the teams most likely to challenge reigning champions Germany. Can Brazil lay to rest their ignominious 7-1 home thrashing by the Germans in the 2014 semi-finals? Will Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli be able to harness the attacking brilliance of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain? What of Spain, France, Belgium and Portugal, and which team and players can spring a surprise over the next month?

