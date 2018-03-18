With the title seemingly sewn up, where do Man City rank in the pantheon of great Premier League teams?

After beating Stoke last night, Manchester City are two wins away from taking the title, and perhaps even more amazingly, they could win it against their local rivals, Manchester United. They are a team that has been relentless, to have 81 points after 30 games is quite astonishing, they could well get over 100 points, which would just be unreal.

They are clearly a great side, they play lovely football, they play on the front foot and are not scared to play a line so high that they are almost in the oppositions half. Manager Pep Guardiola was supposedly not ready to conquer English football but he has made a mockery of ‘the most competitive league in the world’ to storm into a position that looks unassbiale. He has managed to do it in his own style, which is perhaps the most wonderful thing about his side doing so well.

They have, of course, spent a lot of money. However even with the strength of today’s football predictions, no one saw Guardiola so easily winning the league and taking home the title while delighting Manchester City fans in the process. It is pretty clear that they are one of the best teams to ever play in the Premier League and the fact they have already picked up their first cup, beating Arsenal to the League Cup, shows that they are able to win when it counts.

This has led some to wonder if they could be the best ever, the best side to play football on these shores since we created the Premier League in 1992. There are lots of candidates and teams who could put a claim on that crown. Teams who would argue that they did even more, that they were more impressive and that they are, in fact, the best Premier League side of all time.

The most obvious of course would be Arsenal’s invincibles, a side that took the title without losing a single game. They did not fall, they were not beaten and they got the gold trophy to prove it. They had the silk of Henry and Pires, the steel of Viera and Keown as well as the brilliance of Arsene Wenger, they were a great team.

However they failed to conquer Europe and managed 12 draws, which, at the time of writing, is nine more than Man City’s. In fact, they only got 90 points, City could get to that mark with six games to spare if they carry on as they are. Chelsea’s first season under Jose as well as Fergie’s treble winning side and his 2008 side are also strong contenders.

This is a debate that is fun to have, it is one that will rage on and delight fans who enjoy arguing in the pub. However it is one that is likely to never fully be settled unless City win the quadruple. We should continue to consider who is the best, but we have to ensure we don’t miss out on enjoying one of the best teams we have ever seen in England.