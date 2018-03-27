Why backing foreign favourites is preferable to tipping likely winners back home

Creating the ideal football bets somehow seems harder recently than ever before and it’s difficult to work out exactly why it feels that way. The competitive approach of the Premier League has upped its game, leaving a lot of punters taking solace in what still feels like welcomed consistency in foreign football leagues.

There aren’t all too many football betting websites that put effort into focusing on all major football leagues, but that’s where Footy Accumulators put themselves separate from the rest, with specially created betting previews and tips pages for each football league that typical football fans love to keep a keen eye on, improving the chances of making more reliable weekend football accumulator tips.

Favourites at home and favourites away: what the odd say

Ever since Leicester City won the Premier League back in 2016, it feels like there’s been a shift in backing what we used to see as a likely side to win in a given game. Before that point, even though no bet is ever set in stone and you need to always gamble responsibly, it seemed as if backing Chelsea or Manchester United would be a reasonable selection to add in to your weekend football accumulator tips, but Leicester defying the odds appears to have changed betting forever.

Something a lot of people hold close to their hearts when it comes to betting, is getting behind a handful of teams outside of the UK. This tends to be the typical league winners in the major European leagues like Juventus in the Italian Serie A, Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga, Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga and Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1.

These sides aren’t certain to win, and unfortunately no team ever is, but they’re definitely more likely to win based on their pedigree for reigning supreme in their respective leagues. The start of the current season saw a chance for upset for Valencia in La Liga and Napoli in Serie A, but neither side have been able to carry it on, leaving Barcelona and Juventus back at the top once again; similar to RB Leipzig, who almost did the same to Bayern Munich last season, but inevitably fell short when it mattered.

Where to draw the line

It must be said that the bookmakers’ odds for these foreign favourites have steadily shrunk over time, only helped by stronger challenges from other sides in the top four. Adding Bayern Munich to your weekend football accumulator tips used to practically double your odds but it now tends to merely enhance your previous price. That isn’t enough to keep punters away from adding them in though, even if it does do very little.

Knowing how far to go with backing a league’s top side must be took into consideration, as some punters go as far as backing the best teams in Greece, Belgium, Turkey, Ireland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Russia and Brazil to name a few. It’s best to base your bets on statistic, recent form, and the record against the specific side they’re facing.