What to look out for in Premier League 17/18

With just a month to go until the Premier League season for 2017/18 kicks off, the teams are starting to enter the transfer market in earnest, to strengthen their squads ahead of the action. Already we have seen some seriously big money moves, with more certain to come in the next few weeks, but what can we expect once the season actually starts?

Two sides that have been attracting attention for their transfer activities are last season’s champions Chelsea and Manchester United. The latter produced a major coup when they stole striker Romelu Lukaku from under Chelsea’s noses – signing him from Everton for a fee of up to £90 million. This was a major blow to Antonio Conte, with Chelsea desperately needing striking reinforcements, and shows how serious the Red Devils are about mounting a real title challenge – having failed to do so since Sir Alex Ferguson retired back in 2013. Lukaku will undoubtedly bring goals, as he proven a consistent Premier League striker for both West Brom and Everton, but he will have to produce more in the big, high pressure matches now, as well as working to improve his overall game. Chelsea have now tackled the issue of who will lead the line in the likely absence of Diego Costa, by signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid. Like Lukaku, he has youth on his side, but is an unknown quantity for the Premier League – and he will need to make an immediate impact at a club like Chelsea. We can anticipate further signings from both clubs, but perhaps Chelsea’s most important deal was tying manager Conte up on a new contract – with rumours having been circulating for some time that he was unhappy with the club’s transfer activity. It seems almost certain that both of these clubs will challenge for the league this season, with questions being asked if they don’t.

Of the teams that were promoted from the Championship – namely Brighton, Huddersfield and Newcastle, it is clearly the latter that face the most pressure. Most expect it to be a battle for survival for the first two but with Rafael Benitez as manager and a moneyed owner, survival is the bare minimum expected for the Magpies. Benitez is another manager who has made his frustration at the slow progress of his club's transfer dealings public, but players are now starting to come in – including Florian Lejeune from Eibar for £8 million and Jacob Murphy from Norwich. These are not signings to get fans pulses racing, but they do promise to strengthen the overall squad. Newcastle should comfortably stay up, although whether they meet the expectations of fans is another matter.

