UEFA Europa League Highlights – ITV

Mark Pougatch presents highlights of the latest round of matches from the UEFA Europa League, as Arsenal and Everton continue their group stage campaigns. Arsene Wenger’s side travel to Belarus to face BATE Borisov, while Ronald Koeman’s team play host to Apollon of Cyprus. Match analysis is provided by Glenn Hoddle and Kevin Campbell, with commentary by Clive Tyldesley and Sam Matterface.

