UEFA Europa League Highlights – ITV

It is the final round of group stage matches and there is still plenty to be decided across the continent as sides battle it out to reach the round of 32. For the two English sides involved in the competition however, things are a little more cut and dried. Having qualified with two games to spare, Arsenal’s home match against BATE Borisov of Belarus provides Arsene Wenger with the chance to rotate his squad and for peripheral players to impress the manager. Everton have not made much of an impression at home or abroad so far this season, but the Blues will be looking to bow out of Europe on a positive note against Cypriot side Apollon Limassol. Mark Pougatch is joined by Glenn Hoddle and Kevin Campbell, with commentary from Clive Tyldesley, Sam Matterface and Joe Speight.