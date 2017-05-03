UEFA Champions League Highlights – ITV

Wednesday 03 May 2017

UEFA Champions League Highlights

Mark Pougatch is joined by Roy Keane and Lee Dixon for highlights of the week’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs. Real Madrid face city rivals Atletico for the fourth season running, in a re-match of last year’s final, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo score the decisive penalty in the shootout. In the other semi-final Monaco host Italian champions Juventus.

