UEFA Champions League Highlights – ITV
Wednesday 03 May 2017
Mark Pougatch is joined by Roy Keane and Lee Dixon for highlights of the week’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs. Real Madrid face city rivals Atletico for the fourth season running, in a re-match of last year’s final, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo score the decisive penalty in the shootout. In the other semi-final Monaco host Italian champions Juventus.
